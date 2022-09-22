Pennsylvania gaming regulator fines two gaming operators

The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board (PGCB) has approved fines totalling $280,825.

US.- The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board (PGCB) has approved three consent agreements leading to fines for two gaming operators. Two of the agreements have resulted in fines of $160,000 and $100,825, against Mount Airy #1 LLC, operator of Mount Airy Casino Resort in Monroe County.

A third fine of $20,000 was the result of negotiations between the Office of Enforcement Counsel (OEC) and Pilot Travel Centers LLC and PJF Southeast LLC, the operators of two Video Gaming Terminal (VGT) establishments.

Of the fines against Mount Airy #1 LLC, the larger sum of $160,000 was for three instances in which individuals under the legal gambling age of 21 gained access to the casino floor:

An 18-year-old male who gambled at two slot machines;

An 11-year-old girl who gambled at 10 slot machines while both parents were present and cashed two vouchers

Two 13-year-old girls who gambled at slot machines with their mother.

The fine of $100,825 stemmed from the failure of Mount Airy #1 LLC to file 32 corporate or individual renewal applications by the statutorily mandated due dates. The failure to gain re-licensing for one individual breached a mandated condition of the company’s slot machine licence.

As for Pilot Travel Center LLC and PFJ Southeast LLC, the $20,000 fine was the result of a failure to notify the PGCB of a change in control of its VGT establishment licence and to have a principal owner licensed. The companies have two VGT Establishments, both operating five machines.

The next meeting of the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board is scheduled for October 19.

Pennsylvania gaming revenue reaches $425.3m in August

Pennsylvania’s combined revenue from regulated gaming and fantasy contests reached $425.3m in August. That’s a 4.2 per cent increase compared to August 2021.

Retail slots revenue decreased 4 per cent year-on-year to $201.2m. Retail table games revenue decreased 9 per cent to $78.4m.

Revenue from online gaming was up 20.8 per cent to $107.1m. Hollywood Casino at Penn National led the way with $43.9m in revenue, ahead of Rivers Casino Philadelphia at $26.8m and Valley Forge Casino Resort at $17.7m. Tax revenue generated from online gaming in August was $45.9m.

The sports betting handle was $336m, 4.1 per cent above August 2021’s $348.5m. Taxable revenue was $33.9m compared to $18m in August 2021, an increase of 88.5 per cent.

See also: Gaming Innovation Group gains authorisation in Pennsylvania