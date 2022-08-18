Pennsylvania gaming regulator fines fantasy sports operator

The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board (PGCB) has approved a fine for a fantasy sports contest operator and has banned two players from casinos.

US.- The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board (PGCB) has approved a consent agreement with a fine for a fantasy sports contest operator. It’s also banned two adults from all casinos in the state for leaving children unattended while they gambled.

The consent agreement was the result of negotiations between the Office of Enforcement Counsel and NHA PA, LLC which operates the site No House Advantage. A $8,000 fine was imposed for the company’s failure to notify the PGCB of a change of control in its ownership structure that occurred in late 2021.

See also: Pennsylvania gaming regulator approves three fines totaling $32,500

Meanwhile, two adults were placed on the Involuntary Self-Exclusion List after leaving two children aged one and six in a hotel room while they gambled in the adjoining casino. The mother and her boyfriend left the children unattended for nearly an hour and were charged by the Pennsylvania State Police.

The board said: “In making these decisions regarding these adults, the board reminds the gambling public that adults are prohibited from leaving minors unattended in the parking lot or garage, a hotel, or other venue at a casino since it creates a potentially unsafe and dangerous environment for the children.”

The regulator noted that leaving minors unattended at a Pennsylvania casino can lead to criminal prosecution in addition to permanent exclusion from all Pennsylvania casinos. The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board will meet again on September 21.

See also: Pennsylvania gaming revenue reaches $429m in July