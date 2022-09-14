Gaming Innovation Group gains authorisation in Pennsylvania

GiG has received “interim authorisation” from the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board (PGCB).

US.- Gaming Innovation Group (GiG) has received “interim authorisation” from the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board (PGCB) to supply its player account management (PAM) and sportsbook software in Pennsylvania.

Claudio Caruana, general counsel for GiG, said: “The addition of a Pennsylvania authorisation to our ever expanding list of supported markets is a testament of the focus that GiG has placed on regulated markets which we strongly believe underpins sustainable and prosperous growth within the online gaming industry. Pennsylvania will play a key role in our plans for expansion in North America, and we are delighted to power our partners with our award-winning technology in the region.”

GiG, which currently serves 26 regulated markets, published its Q2 results last month, reporting a 37 per cent rise in revenue. It recently signed a four-year deal to offer its betting platform and sportsbook to US-based operator Crabsports in Maryland.

GiG has also signed an agreement with Kings Media, marking its arrival in the Candian province of Ontario. The deal was signed for an initial three-year period with the opportunity to be renewed. Kings Media has decades of operational experience, but this will be its first venture in North America.

Pennsylvania gaming revenue reaches $429m in July

Pennsylvania’s combined revenue from regulated gaming and fantasy contests generated $429m in July. That’s a 7 per cent increase from the revenue of $389.8m generated in June and an increase of 1.28 per cent year-on-year.

Sources of gaming revenue regulated by the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board include slot machines, table games, internet gaming, sports wagering, fantasy contests and video gaming terminals (VGTs). Retail slots revenue decreased 4 per cent year-on-year to $213.9m. Retail table games revenue decreased 0.27 per cent to $86.9m.