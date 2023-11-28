Penn Entertainment to break ground on new hotel at Hollywood Casino Columbus

The hotel will be attached to the existing property.

The company will host a ceremony on November 28.

US.- Penn Entertainment has announced that it will host a groundbreaking ceremony for a new hotel at Hollywood Casino Columbus, Ohio, on November 28. The hotel, with an estimated budget of approximately $100m, will be attached to the existing property.

It is expected to include 180 rooms, a meeting space, an additional restaurant, and amenities. It will create hundreds of construction jobs and approximately 100 permanent jobs upon opening.

The new hotel is part of a previously announced plan consisting of four projects that include new land-based casinos in Aurora and Joliet, Illinois and an additional hotel tower in Henderson, Nevada. The City of Aurora will be providing $50m in funding for the project there. Gaming and Leisure Properties has committed up to $575m towards the overall $850m budget for all four projects.

Jay Snowden, CEO and president of Penn Entertainment, said: “We are thrilled to soon begin construction on a new, state-of-the-art hotel at Hollywood Casino Columbus. Since opening in 2012, our Columbus property has experienced tremendous growth, and the addition of a hotel at Hollywood Casino Columbus will create a true regional destination.”

Rick Skinner, vice president and general manager of Hollywood Casino Columbus, added: “We are elated to be celebrating this day with our team members, supporters, and key stakeholders. We can’t wait to begin hiring new team members and welcoming more visitors from around the region to showcase our new hotel and the excitement of Hollywood Casino Columbus.”

Earlier in November, Penn Entertainment’s mobile sports betting platform ESPN Bet launched in 17 US states. The online sportsbook brand is available for mobile wagering on iOS and Android and via web. Penn Entertainment and ESPN agreed a multi-year, multi-million dollar sports betting partnership in August for ESPN Bet to replace Penn Entertainment’s existing sportsbook.

Ohio casinos and racinos report $191.9m in revenue for September

Ohio’s casinos and racinos recorded $191.9m in gambling revenue in September, according to the Ohio Casino Control Commission. That’s up 1.7 per cent from a record $188.6m in September 2022 but down 1.5 per cent compared to August 2023 ($194.8m).

Ohio’s four casinos posted revenue of $83.1m, a 0.9 per cent rise from August and 2.1 per cent more than in September 2022. Hollywood Columbus generated $22.6m, Jack Cleveland Casino $22m, Hard Rock Casino Cincinnati $20.2m and Hollywood Toledo $18.4m.