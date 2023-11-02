Ohio casinos and racinos report $191.9m in revenue for September

The Ohio Casino Control Commission has released figures for the month.

US.- Ohio’s casinos and racinos recorded $191.9m in gambling revenue in September, according to the Ohio Casino Control Commission. That’s up 1.7 per cent from a record $188.6m in September 2022 but down 1.5 per cent compared to August 2023 ($194.8m).

Ohio’s four casinos posted revenue of $83.1m, a 0.9 per cent rise from August and 2.1 per cent more than in September 2022. Hollywood Columbus generated $22.6m, Jack Cleveland Casino $22m, Hard Rock Casino Cincinnati $20.2m and Hollywood Toledo $18.4m.

The state’s seven racinos generated $108.2m, which was 3.3 per cent less than in August but up 1.5 per cent year-over-year. MGM Northfield Park recorded $22.8m, Miami Valley Gaming $19.4m, Scioto Downs $18.2m, JACK Thistledown Racino $15.4m, Hollywood Mahoning Valley $13.2m, Hollywood Dayton $12.9m and Belterra Park $6.9m.