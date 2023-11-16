ESPN Bet launches in 17 US states

The online sportsbook brand is available for mobile wagering on iOS and Android and via web.

US.- ESPN Bet, the mobile sports betting platform operated by Penn Entertainment, has launched in 17 US states. The online sportsbook brand is available for mobile wagering on iOS and Android and via web.

The online sportsbook went live in Arizona, Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Jersey, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Virginia and West Virginia. Penn’s online casino offering is accessible within ESPN Bet via mobile and web under the Hollywood Casino brand in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia.

Jay Snowden, CEO and president of Penn Entertainment, said: “We’re extremely proud to introduce ESPN Bet and look forward to delivering an exceptional customer experience to fans across the U.S. Our successful launch is the culmination of months of hard work across both teams and we could not be more excited to roll out ESPN Bet in partnership with ESPN. Penn’s operational excellence paired with ESPN’s unmatched brand and reach is a powerful combination that will drive this compelling new sportsbook.”

Penn Entertainment and ESPN agreed a multi-year, multi-million dollar sports betting partnership in August for ESPN Bet to replace Penn Entertainment’s current sportsbook. Last month, Penn Entertainment and ESPN unveiled the branding for ESPN Bet.