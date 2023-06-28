Aurora City Council approves Hollywood casino relocation

The City Council voted 10-1 to modify the zoning for the casino relocation.

US.- The Aurora City Council has approved the rezoning required for the relation of Illinois’ Hollywood Casino from its current downtown location on the Fox River to a site near the Premium Outlet Mall. The City Council voted 10-1 to modify the zoning to allow construction to being on Penn Entertainment’s gaming venue later this year.

Penn plans to construct a modern casino and hotel off I-88, adjacent to the Chicago Premium Outlet Mall. The $360m venue will offer a casino with 900 slots and 50 tables. The resort will also have a 200-room hotel, bars and restaurants, meeting space and an event centre.

In May, Hollywood Casino Resort held a two-hour open house for Aurora residents. City officials and developers answered questions about the relocation of the casino. The Illinois Gaming Board (IGB) has approved Penn Entertainment’s proposal to relocate both of its riverboat casinos. The Hollywood Casino Joliet will also be moved to land.

Illinois Gaming Board gives preliminary approval to Bally’s Chicago temporary casino

The Illinois Gaming Board has approved a “determination of preliminary suitability” for Bally’s to operate a temporary casino at the old Medinah Temple in River North, Chicago. Bally’s hopes to open the temporary casino by late summer.

The move allows Bally’s to continue the process of preparing the site and hiring employees. Applicants deemed “preliminarily suitable” can complete required tasks towards a pre-opening audit, test run and eventual issuance of a temporary operating permit. There will be a two- to four-day test run of the temporary casino before the Illinois Gaming Board issues the permit without the need for another vote by the board.