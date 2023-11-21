MLB, NBA and NHL launch responsible gambling ad

A 30-second spot that encourages responsible betting in sports.

US.- The National Basketball Association (NBA), Major League Baseball (MLB) and the National Hockey League (NHL) have announced the release of “Never Know What’s Next,” a 30-second spot that encourages responsible betting in sports.

The spot, with support from sportsbook operators DraftKings, Fanatics Sportsbook, FanDuel, PENN Entertainment (operator of ESPN BET) and the National Council on Problem Gambling (NCPG) reminds fans to set limits. According to a press release. the educational message reminds bettors that betting is a form of entertainment and that there are no “locks” or “easy money” in sports betting.

The spot features live game action from the NBA, MLB, and NHL to show the unpredictability of sports: “Whether it’s a game winning shot from beyond half court, a game changing save on the ice or a walk-off home run, the campaign reminds fans that every play, every shot, every swing is unpredictable”, reads the media release.

Scott Kaufman-Ross, NBA senior vice president head of Gaming & New Business Ventures, said: “Working with our fellow sports leagues, gaming operator partners, and responsible gaming partners gives added weight – particularly for young bettors – to this shared priority of making an impact on responsible gaming education across the United States. Ensuring fans are aware of the inherent risk if they choose to bet and correcting the misconception that betting on sports is a good way to make money are integral to the NBA’s approach to legal sports betting.”

Casey Brett, MLB senior vice president, Business Development, said: “We’re incredibly proud to be a part of this important campaign alongside the NBA, NHL and our operator partners. It’s paramount that when our fans bet, they know how to do so responsibly – and this initiative is just one small but important part of our continued commitment to ensuring sports betting stays safe for all who choose to wager.”