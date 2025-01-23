Soft2Bet secures general licence for other games in Spain

This regulatory milestone allows Soft2Bet to expand its portfolio and deliver tailored casino gamification experiences to Spanish players.

Press release.- Soft2Bet has acquired a General Licence for other games by the Directorate General for the Regulation of Gambling (DGOJ) in Spain. This licence authorises Soft2Bet to offer casino products in the Spanish market, reinforcing the company’s commitment to providing a safe, secure, and fully compliant online gaming environment that meets the highest standards of responsible gaming.

This regulatory milestone allows Soft2Bet to expand its portfolio and deliver tailored casino gamification experiences to Spanish players. By focusing on localised content and innovative features, Soft2Bet continues to align with Spain’s evolving market landscape and player preferences.

Operating across multiple markets, Soft2Bet provides highly customisable solutions powered by its proprietary Motivational Engineering Gaming Application (MEGA). The company’s flexible approach combines off-the-shelf solutions with bespoke options, ensuring the right level of customisation to meet the diverse needs of its partners.

Leveraging its extensive B2C experience, Soft2Bet has successfully developed and operated multiple brands, such as CampoBet, Betinia, Don.ro across various highly competitive markets. This has served as a strong proof of concept, delivering high-performance results, increased retention, and strong acquisition rates.

David Yatom Hay, general counsel of Soft2Bet, commented: “Securing this licence in Spain marks a significant step in our ongoing expansion and reinforces our commitment to compliance and responsible gaming. Our rapid growth and dedication to industry standards enable us to provide exceptional gaming experiences tailored to the needs of Spanish players and market alike.”

According to the company, Soft2Bet’s strategic expansion continues beyond Spain, with plans to enter additional markets, including New Jersey in the United States. By strengthening its presence in key jurisdictions, the company aims to further its mission of offering innovative and engaging gaming solutions on a global scale.



