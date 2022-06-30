Pariplay adds poker to Fusion™ for first time with EvenBet Gaming

The platform now consists of over 12,000 games from 80+ suppliers.

This partnership will see over 30 variants of popular card games added to the platform.

Press release.- NeoGames S.A subsidiary Pariplay, the leading aggregator and content provider, has added poker to its Fusion™ platform through prominent supplier EvenBet Gaming.

More than 30 types of poker games will be made available, including the classic Hold’em, Omaha, Stud and Open Face Chinese Poker, as well as Rapid and Mixed games, alongside many more.

EvenBet is a leading high-tech poker supplier to the iGaming industry, focusing on constant innovation and 24/7 support, and has established itself as a major player in 38 countries.

The deal marks a further expansion of Pariplay’s Fusion™ platform, which has recently welcomed Kalamba Games, Mascot Gaming and Leap to its aggregation offering, among many others.

The platform now consists of over 12,000 games from 80+ suppliers, as well as a comprehensive suite of back-office conversion and retention tools that enhance player value.

Fusion™ is licensed and certified in numerous key regions around the globe, offering operator partners a streamlined and rapid entry into the market.

Callum Harris, Director of Partnerships at Pariplay, said: “Partnering with EvenBet has allowed us to reach a major milestone for the first time as we bring poker to the Fusion™ platform for the first time.

“We always aim to bring cutting-edge solutions to our offering, regardless of the genre or vertical, and adding a market-leading poker solution is a real landmark moment for us.

Dmitry Starostenkov, CEO at EvenBet Gaming, said: “Pariplay’s Fusion™ aggregation platform encompasses some of the largest suppliers in the industry and has an incredible reach across major brands.

“We’re very pleased to be their first poker provider on the platform, and look forward to bringing a new range of products to live with Pariplay’s partners.”

