Connecticut sports betting handle reaches $80m in August

Connecticut has collected $10.5m in taxes overall from sports betting since launch.

According to the Department of Consumer Protection, the sports betting handle was up 2.2 per cent month-on-month.

US.- The Connecticut Department of Consumer Protection has reported that players in the state wagered $80m on sports in August. That’s a 2.2 per cent increase compared to July’s $78.3m. Online sports betting generated $73m, while retail sports betting handle was $7m.

Gross revenue totalled $9.9m with a 12.36 per cent hold when including the Connecticut Lottery’s retail locations. That’s the second-highest win rate in 11 months of wagering in Connecticut, barely behind the 12.4 per cent attained last November. Sports betting launched in October 2021.

The state received $1.1m in tax in August, contributing to a year-to-date total of $7.4m and $10.5m since launch. Connecticut taxes operators at 13.75 per cent.

Posting a mobile betting handle of $35.1m, FanDuel led the market in August ahead of DraftKings’ $29.4m. PlaySugarHouse, which is operated by the Connecticut Lottery, had a monthly online sports wagering handle of $8.5m. In terms of win rate, DraftKings did best, with 12.9 per cent.

See also: Evolution launches its new Connecticut live casino studio