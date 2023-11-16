Pariplay games go live with Hard Rock Bet in New Jersey

A range of slots are now available to Hard Rock Bet players in New Jersey.

NeoGames’ subsidiary has extended its deal with Hard Rock Digital.

US.- NeoGames has announced that its subsidiary Pariplay has extended its deal with Hard Rock Digital to cover the Hard Rock Bet platform in New Jersey. The deal sees Pariplay launch slot games from its game studio Wizard Games through its Fusion aggregation platform.

A range of slots, including Dragons of the North, Spirit of Mustang, and Wolf Riches, are now available to Hard Rock Bet players in New Jersey. Hard Rock Digital launched Hard Rock Bet in New Jersey in August for online players and guests of the retail sportsbook at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City.

Tsachi Maimon, president and head of iGaming at NeoGames, said: “New Jersey is an extremely important market for us, so we’re delighted to be growing further with Hard Rock Digital. We’ve got a fantastic portfolio of high-quality content, and we’re looking forward to bringing our games to even more players through a fruitful partnership.”

Grant Williams, senior vice president of Casino at Hard Rock Digital, added: “We’re thrilled to be adding Wizard Games’ expansive and innovative portfolio to our highly rated Hard Rock Bet platform in New Jersey. With a huge selection of slots, table games, and live dealer options, Hard Rock Bet is entertaining our players like no one else can.”

New Jersey gaming revenue reaches $521.5m in September

The New Jersey Division of Gaming Enforcement has reported on the state’s gaming revenue for September. The state’s casinos, horse tracks that offer sports betting and the online partners of both reported $521.5m, up 7.5 per cent from September 2022 ($485m).

The casino win for the nine Atlantic City casino hotel properties was $246.5m, down 2.1 per cent compared to September 2022 ($251.7m). The online gaming win was $163.8m, up 21.1 per cent year-on-year from $135.2m. Sports wagering gross revenue was $111.1m, a 13.4 per cent increase from $98m.