New Jersey gaming revenue reaches $521.5m in September

Revenue from casinos, horse tracks and online operations rose 7.5 per cent year-on-year.

US.- The New Jersey Division of Gaming Enforcement has reported on the state’s gaming revenue for September. The state’s casinos, horse tracks that offer sports betting and the online partners of both reported $521.5m, up 7.5 per cent from September 2022 ($485m).

The casino win for the nine Atlantic City casino hotel properties was $246.5m, down 2.1 per cent compared to September 2022 ($251.7m). The online gaming win was $163.8m, up 21.1 per cent year-on-year from $135.2m. Sports wagering gross revenue was $111.1m, a 13.4 per cent increase from $98m.

Land-based win was as follows: Bally’s $13.1m, down 17.3 per cent; Borgata $54.2m, down 13 per cent; Caesars $21.4m, down 4.5 per cent; the Golden Nugget $12.6m, down 6 per cent; Hard Rock $46.8m, up 7.3 per cent; Harrah’s $22.2m, down 4.3 per cent; Ocean $39.5m, up 29.2 per cent; Resorts $14.9m, down 10 per cent; and Tropicana $21.4m, down 8.2 per cent.

When money from internet gambling and sports betting is included, Bally’s won $20.2m, down 1.3 per cent; Borgata $107.4m, down 5.4 per cent; Caesars $21.3m, down 10 per cent; Golden Nugget $57.9m, up 21 per cent; Hard Rock $58.1m, up 13.6 per cent; Harrah’s $22.5m, down 2.6 per cent; Ocean $44.6m, up 33 per cent; Resorts $14.9m, down 111 per cent; and Tropicana $33.7m, down 2.6 per cent.

Among internet-only entities, Resorts Digital won $95.2m, up 68.3 per cent, and Caesars Interactive $5.6m, down 38 per cent.

For the year to date, gaming revenue stands at $4.29bn reflecting a 10.8 per cent increase from the $3.87bn reported in the prior year-to-date period.