Dutch lottery operator bags top-tier football naming rights 

Social lottery VriendenLoterij will have naming rights for the Eredivisie.

The Netherlands.- The Dutch social lottery VriendenLoterij, or ‘Friends Lottery’, has acquired naming rights for the Netherlands’ top football league, Eredivisie. The league will change its name to VriendenLoterij Eredivisie at the start of the 2025/26 season. The deal will last until at least June 2029.

VriendenLoterij has had a relationship with the Eredivisie since the year 2005, focusing until now on supporting social activities and opportunities for young people in sports. The lottery supports organisations in the culture and sports sectors by handing over at least 40 per cent of wagers as donations to charities, including museums and sports clubs.

Eredivisie CV director Jan de Jong said: “All 18 clubs are very happy with this collaboration. It not only helps them to achieve their sporting goals, which of course is a top priority, but in addition, all the clubs are very active with social projects, which unfortunately often remains underexposed.

“For Eredivisie CV, this is a milestone and one of the best sponsor deals ever in the Netherlands. We will do everything we can to make this a joint success. The VriendenLoterij Eredivisie is going to be much more than just a name!”

Lydi Siebers, managing director of VriendenLoterij, said: “We have been enthusiastic partners for 20 years, and we can’t wait to see what more we can achieve together. The strengthening of this partnership with the most important football league in the Netherlands is fantastic for us.

“The VriendenLoterij and the Eredivisie are working together with the 18 clubs to make a positive impact on society every day by working towards a healthier, more inclusive and stronger society. This makes us as a lottery even more visible as a social partner of the sport, both nationally and locally.”

Dutch gambling operator flags unauthorised sports bets

Meanwhile, the national gambling regulator, Kansspelautoriteit (KSA), has warned that several licensed gambling operators were found to have offered unauthorised sports bets. It said its investigation identified seven operators as having offered bets on under-21 and amateur matches. This is prohibited under Dutch law due to concerns that such matches are more prone to manipulation for betting purposes.

Two operators were also found to have allowed bets on the number of yellow and red cards and corner kicks in matches globally during the 2023/24 season, which is also forbidden.