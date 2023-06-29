OlyBet joins IBIA

Olympic Entertainment Group’s betting brand has become the IBIA’s latest member.

Belgium.- OlyBet, the sports betting brand belonging to Estonia-based Olympic Entertainment Group (OEG) has joined the International Betting Integrity Association (IBIA). It will feed into IBIA’s betting integrity monitoring and alert network.

OlyBet has a presence across the Baltics. It joins close to 50 businesses and over 120 sports betting brands in the IBIA network.

OEG and OlyBet chairman and CEO Corey Plummer said: “Protecting the integrity of sports and defending sports betting against corruption and criminal activities are two sides of the same coin.

“Together with other responsible and regulated betting operators and through a trusted and professional party such as IBIA, we can take further steps to protect sports and sports betting.”

IBIA CEO Khalid Ali said: “OlyBet brings knowledge and experience of the sports betting market, notably in the Baltic region. We intend to work closely with Olybet to harness that important regional knowledge base to protect our global network from corrupt betting practices linked to match-fixing.

“Olybet’s decision to join IBIA demonstrates its commitment to maintaining the integrity of sport. It also shows the operator’s desire to utilise the best integrity protection available globally for its sports betting product.”

The IBIA recently entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Portuguese Online Betting and Gambling Association (APAJO). The associations will pool experience and discuss potential areas of cooperation and shared projects.

Meanwhile, the IBIA has signed an integrity protection agreement with the Brazilian Institute of Responsible Gaming (IBJR).

It will develop activities to reinforce monitoring against match-fixing and reliability in sporting events and online betting in the country. IBIA members will provide exclusive data to be used as evidence in investigations.

The IBJR was formed in March. To date, members include bet365, Betsson Group, Betway Group, Entain, Flutter, KTO Group, Netbet Group, Rei do Pitaco and Yolo Group. All members have committed to the body’s first major initiative, the creation of the Brazilian Code for Advertising Self-Regulation.

