Chess meets sports betting: BETBY and Carlsen shine at ICE Barcelona

Magnus Carlsen, BETBY’s global brand ambassador, took centre stage at the expo during a press conference.

Press release.- BETBY’s global brand ambassador, chess icon Magnus Carlsen, took centre stage at ICE Barcelona’s opening day, engaging with the sports betting industry’s leading media and stakeholders during a highly anticipated press conference. The event marked Carlsen’s debut at an industry expo with BETBY and provided an exclusive look into his recently announced long-term partnership with the sportsbook solutions provider.

The press conference was attended by a gathering of media representatives, industry experts, and a large number of chess fans eager to learn more about the collaboration between the chess legend and the sportsbook supplier. Carlsen, a five-time World Chess Champion widely regarded as the greatest player in history, shared insights into his role as the face of BETBY’s “Make Your Move” campaign and reflected on the synergies between his strategic prowess and BETBY’s forward-thinking approach to redefining the sports betting experience.

During the press conference, hosted by Pierre Lindh, co-founder and managing director of NEXT.io, Carlsen highlighted the similarities between chess strategy and gambling, speaking as well about his role as a global brand ambassador.

Carlsen said: “BETBY is a young and innovative company; it’s exciting and really fun to be part of the journey that the company is on. It’s been a fun process. We first came in contact about a year ago, and from the start, my father and I have been able to learn a lot about BETBY.

“It has been very interesting to know how sportsbook technology is developed and how you can use AI to build an innovative new experience. Hopefully, I can continue to be part of the journey that the company is on because it’s been a very exciting last couple of months.”

Chris Nikolopoulos, BETBY’s chief commercial officer, also addressed the audience. He reflected on the provider’s achievements in 2024 and outlined expectations for 2025, particularly regarding AI innovation, emphasising the connection between Carlsen and BETBY.

Nikolopoulos said: “Magnus epitomises mastery in what he does, and we also do that as a brand. We share a lot of the same qualities and values. We want to do something different, and instead of working with a retired player from a mainstream sport, we wanted to showcase that we as a company can break the norm and make something different.

“Magnus is a World Champion in a super intellectual sport, and there was no better person to help us do that. For us, it was a natural choice, and we are very happy with it. We are looking forward to exploring the full potential of it and for this partnership to continue in the coming years. It’s amazing to have Magnus on board.”

Before the press conference, Carlsen participated in a meet-and-greet session at BETBY’s stand, where attendees had the chance to interact with the chess GOAT and even challenge him to a quick chess match. The event drew large crowds and generated significant buzz on the exhibition floor, solidifying BETBY’s status as a standout sportsbook provider at ICE.

BETBY invites all ICE Barcelona attendees to visit stand 5J18, where the provider is introducing an industry-first AI-based feed and showcasing its innovative sportsbook solution.




