IBIA signs integrity agreement with new Brazilian Institute of Responsible Gaming

The International Betting Integrity Association will reinforce monitoring against match-fixing and reliability for online sports betting in Brazil.

Brazil.- As the government published a provisional notice of rules for the imminent regulation of sports betting in Brazil, the International Betting Integrity Association (IBIA) has signed an integrity protection agreement with the Brazilian Institute of Responsible Gaming (IBJR).

It will develop activities to reinforce monitoring against match-fixing and reliability in sporting events and online betting in the country. IBIA members will provide exclusive data to be used as evidence in investigations.

The IBJR was formed in March. To date, members include bet365, Betsson Group, Betway Group, Entain, Flutter, KTO Group, Netbet Group, Rei do Pitaco and Yolo Group. All members have committed to the body’s first major initiative, the creation of the Brazilian Code for Advertising Self-Regulation.

IBIA CEO Khalid Ali said: “IBIA is delighted to reach this important agreement with the IBJR. It is clear from our conversations that we share the same values and goals for the Brazilian sports betting market. That prioritises the integrity of the betting product and the protection of consumers and sporting events in Brazil. We will now be seeking to explore joint projects that progress those important objectives.”

H2 Gambling Capital estimates that IBIA members represent more than 60 per cent of the online gambling market in Brazil. IBJR CEO André Gelfi said that recent cases of football players being involved in match-fixing highlighted the need to protect the integrity of the sport through regulation.

He said: “Sector regulation is essential to increase the authorities’ monitoring and collaboration actions to curb match-fixing schemes, protecting sports betting companies and Brazilian bettors. To that end, we have already introduced IBIA representatives to the key authorities so that closer cooperation can be established to tackle the issue effectively”.

Brazil’s sports betting regulations still require the signature of President Lula da Silva. The proposed sports betting tax rate is 16 per cent after the Ministry of Sport requested more funds for sports. That will be charged on revenue obtained minus prizes paid out. Player prizes would be taxed at 30 per cent on prizes of over BRL 2112 (€395).

Operators will be required to carry out campaigns of awareness and prevention around gambling harms. Specific rules for advertising and marketing will be drawn up with the National Council for Advertising Self-Regulation (CONAR).