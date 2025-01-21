iGP launches GamePark and PayLab to enhance offering provided to partners

AI recommendation engine and comprehensive payment services to accelerate customer growth.

Press release.- iGP has significantly boosted its customer offering by integrating two key products from SameGrid: GamePark, a data-driven AI recommendation engine, and PayLab, a payment orchestration and reconciliation service.

GamePark’s content recommendations create personalised customer experiences based on various factors. These include ‘Because You Played,’ ‘Similar Players Liked,’ ‘Exclusive VIP Picks,’ and thematic-based game picks, amongst others.

With thorough A/B testing within the system, partners can compare strategies and performance. The engine can be integrated within any CRM while recommendations can also be tailored to your KPIs and business costs.

PayLab has access to over 400 PSPs, more than 100 currencies and cryptocurrencies, and advanced geo-targeting. It ensures the most optimised payment solutions regardless of territory.

The system also boasts a range of in-built Managed Services including full PSP management, risk and fraud management, and marketing and commercial support.

The launch of GamePark and PayLab reaffirms iGP’s ethos of placing the satisfaction of its partners and their players at the heart of its products and solutions.

The teams from iGP, GamePark, and PayLab will be at ICE in Barcelona from January 20 – 22 2025 to meet partners who could benefit from greater personalisation of their offering.

Daniel Dwek, VP of product at GamePark, said: “Players in the iGaming industry are always seeking fresh and exciting experiences. With our groundbreaking AI recommendation engine, we will provide players with personalised content tailored to their preferences.”

Ariel Reem, CEO at PayLab, added: “iGaming operators require advanced systems to manage the volume of payments. With orchestration, reconciliation and managed services combined within the PayLab offering, iGaming companies need to look no further for a neat payment solution.”

Jovana Popovic Canaki, CEO at iGP, commented: “The launch of GamePark and PayLab will undoubtedly complement our offering. Both products will maximise engagement for our partner operators and deliver seamless player experiences, which is always our aim. Tailored content and comprehensive payment solutions are two of the most important factors for a successful business and we are sure our latest offering can provide unmatched experiences.”