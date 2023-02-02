IBIA reports 14% increase in betting alerts in 2022

The IBIA reported 268 alerts after a drop in 2021.

Belgium.- The International Betting Integrity Association (IBIA) has published its report for 2022. It reported 268 alerts made to sports governing bodies – an increase of 14 per cent on 2021 and also higher than the 230 alerts reported in 2020.

Europe remained the region that saw the most alerts, accounting for 126 or 50 per cent of all alerts. That compares to 51 alerts in Asia, 25 in Africa, 22 in North America, 19 in South America and one in Australia. There were alerts for 14 sports and 61 countries. Tennis accounted for 102, up from 80 in 2021, and football accounted for 67 (66 in 2021).

Other sports subject to alerts were table tennis (30), esports (24), horse racing (17), volleyball (10), basketball and snooker (five), pool (three), and handball, greyhound racing, badminton, squash and MMA (one each).

The final quarter of the year saw 50 alerts, including 25 on tennis and 11 on football. The total was down in the second and third quarters but up against 48 in Q1.

IBIA CEO Khalid Ali said: “The protective shield provided by IBIA is a vital tool in identifying and sanctioning attempted corruption on regulated betting markets.

“That has been underlined by welcome successful prosecutions during 2022 based on IBIA data, and we expect further corroboration of the association’s important positive impact and collaborative approach to be evident throughout 2023.”

The IBIA noted that for the five years from 2018 to 2022, it had reported 1,224 alerts in 21 sports and 102 countries, with football and tennis accounting for 559 and 295 – 70% of all cases. The organisation continues to pick up new members in the growing North American sports betting markets

Ali said: “The addition of 16 new members in 2022 has undoubtedly strengthened our monitoring and alert network and our ambition is to see all responsible regulated sports betting operators collaborating through IBIA.

“Proactive and collaborative action by our sector is an essential component in the fight against match-fixing, and to enhancing the overall reputation of the sector in general.”

