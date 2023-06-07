Portugal’s APAJO signs MoU with IBIA

The IBIA and APAJO will discuss potential areas of cooperation.

The Portuguese Online Betting and Gambling Association will work with the IBIA on integrity issues.

Portugal.- The Portuguese Online Betting and Gambling Association (APAJO) has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the International Betting Integrity Association (IBIA). It will work with the body on betting and sports integrity issues in a bid to ensure safe and sustainable online sports betting.

The associations will pool experience and discuss potential areas of cooperation and shared projects.

APAJO executive committee president Ricardo Domingues said: “APAJO is strongly invested in building and maintaining the most beneficial environment for Portuguese consumers and operators, and sports integrity is definitively a very important part of this overarching goal,”

“We are pleased to enter into this agreement with IBIA, whose extensive work and knowledge in this domain will surely be extremely valuable. We’ll look forward to making our own contribution at the international level for the progress of this industry as a whole.”

IBIA chief executive Khalid Ali said: “Portugal is an important market for IBIA members and maintaining the integrity of the betting product and sporting events is therefore of significant importance.

“The agreement with APAJO marks the start of a coordinated approach to meeting our shared goals to establish and maintain a dynamic, competitive and well-regulated Portuguese betting market that deters corruption and seeks to prevent customers from being channelled into the unregulated market.”