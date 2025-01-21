All roads lead to Rome: SiGMA Central Europe has a new location

SiGMA Central Europe will be held from November 3 to 6 at the Fiera Roma.

Press release.- Following discussions with the highest echelons, Rome, the Eternal City, is set to host the next SiGMA Central Europe conference from November 3–6, 2025. This strategic move places the flagship event in Europe’s fastest-growing gaming market, with the 2025 edition set to make its permanent home at the Fiera Roma, one of the largest and most prestigious expo venues in Europe.

The conference will bring together over 30,000 delegates, 1,000 sponsors and exhibitors, and 550 expert speakers for a summit that blends business with pleasure seamlessly.

See also: SiGMA’s biggest event yet: 27,000 turn out for SiGMA Europe 2024

La dolce vita: Where history, culture, and innovation converge

Setting the stage for the future of gaming, the city’s spirit still thrives on a thirst for innovation and invention, fuelling Rome´s reputation as an unequalled hub of influence and entrepreneurship. A rich cultural legacy that is still very much alive brings an enviable backdrop for those seeking the epicurean pleasures offered by the dolce vita lifestyle.

A feast for history lovers, landmarks from the iconic Sistine Chapel to the imposing Colosseum line its streets. Although today battles will be fought on the conference stage, with startups going head-to-head during the Startup Pitch – and its gladiators hailing from up-and-coming new businesses.

Deeply rooted culinary traditions have helped put the country on the map for food lovers. Softly lit streets lined with cosy trattorias and rooftop bars segue into the upscale dining rooms of Michelin-starred restaurants, providing plenty of options for SiGMA Central Europe’s evening calendar of networking events.

Huge market size and untapped potential

As the largest untapped online gambling market in Europe, Italy offers unparalleled growth opportunities for the industry. Recent market research reveals that Italy boasts the second-highest total gambling market revenue in Europe, worth an impressive €16bn. However, only 25 per cent of this revenue is currently generated through online platforms, leaving a substantial €12bn in offline gambling that remains largely untouched by the online market. (EGBA – European Online Gambling Key Figures 2022 Edition)

Italy’s online gambling industry is set to achieve a revenue of €2.89bn in 2024, reflecting a robust growth trend in the sector. According to Statista, Italy’s online gaming industry also has an anticipated annual growth rate of 5.52 per cent from 2024 to 2029, and the market is expected to reach €3.78bn by the end of the forecast period. This growth includes a projected revenue of €1.54bn for the online casino segment alone in 2024.

This vast potential, in tandem with evolving player preferences, makes Italy a prime target for online gambling operators looking to expand. By bringing SiGMA Europe to Italy, the event aims to play a pivotal role in driving this market shift, positioning itself at the forefront of the country’s online gambling revolution.

SiGMA’s presence will help operators tap into this massive opportunity, fostering connections, innovation, and growth while unlocking significant business prospects for online gambling platforms eager to enter this high-potential market.

Rome has also emerged as a top European city for digital entrepreneurship and startup growth. Italy, the continent’s fastest-growing country in venture capital investment, has seen funding soar. Initiatives like the Houses of Emerging Technologies underscore the nation’s commitment to fostering groundbreaking ideas, making Rome a prime destination for financial and technological advancement.

Fiera Roma: Room to grow

The event will be held at Fiera Roma, one of Europe’s premier exhibition centres. Boasting 10 pillar-free pavilions and a conference centre with 13 meeting rooms, the 100,000 square metre venue accommodates up to 60,000 participants, ensuring an ideal setting for SiGMA’s extensive agenda, which will take place for the first time across 4 conference stages.

With 75,000 square metres already sold out, the decision to launch the event is a testament to SiGMA’s rapid growth, positioning the brand as a global leader in the online and land-based Gaming sector. From 1,500 in 2014 to 27,000 delegates in 2024, SiGMA´s journey is underpinned by a philosophy that demands forward thinking.

Additionally, a full 10 days of expo set up is secured – more than any other large expo – allowing exhibitors more room for creative booth set-ups, and maintaining the high standards of excellence SiGMA has become known for.

Connected and central

Hosting SiGMA Central Europe in Rome also offers the advantage of easy accessibility, thanks to its metro train system and 2 main airports; the Leonardo da Vinci International Airport, which has been ranked Europe’s best 6 years in a row, and Ciampino.

The Leonardo da Vinci International Airport

Leonardo da Vinci International Airport, the largest in Italy’s capital, stands out for its exceptional passenger services, cutting-edge technology, and efficient infrastructure. Recognised as Europe’s most punctual airport, it has won the Best Airport Award for a record seven consecutive years and holds Skytrax’s prestigious 5-star rating for service quality. In 2022, the airport inaugurated Molo A, a state-of-the-art boarding area with 23 gates. The airport is connected to Rome via the Leonardo Express, and is just 8 minutes away from the Fiera Roma, which itself is an easy 30 minutes from the city centre.

All roads lead to Rome in 2025 as SiGMA Central Europe sets the stage for innovation and collaboration in one of Europe’s most promising gaming and tech landscapes.