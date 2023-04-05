OLG opens procurement process for Windsor casino provider

The Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation will select a service provider to handle the gaming operations at Windsor Casino.

Canada.- The Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation (OLG) has released a Request for Pre-Qualification (RFPQ) for the Windsor Casino, currently Caesars Windsor. The request is the first stage in the procurement process to select a service provider to handle the day-to-day gaming operations at the site. The RFPQ process will close on May 25.

The RFPQ process will enable OLG to prequalify potential proponents based on their previous experience operating a large gaming resort. Those that prequalify will proceed to the Request for Proposal (RFP) phase of the procurement. The casino is currently operated by Caesars Windsor Entertainment.

The procurement process, which the current operator can participate in if it chooses, will ensure a service provider when the current operating agreement ends. While the winning proponent will handle the day-to-day gaming operations of the Windsor casino, OLG will continue to conduct and manage gaming in Windsor.

Duncan Hannay, OLG’s President and CEO, said: “OLG is advancing plans that will support the long-term vibrancy and excitement of the casino experience in Ontario. Releasing the RFPQ for the Windsor casino is the first step in selecting a highly qualified service provider that will ensure the long-term competitiveness of the site while continuing to generate economic benefits for the local community and for Ontario.”

Ontario opened its first full-service sportsbook with the launch of Caesars Sportsbook at Caesars Windsor in January. The new 1,618 square foot sportsbook is located at the front of the Legends Sports Bar and opened with three betting windows and seven betting kiosks. The space also offers 22 large-screen HD LED TVs.

Last year, Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation (OLG) announced new payment options for customers with Direct Pay. Players who have an OLG.ca account are able to purchase single tickets and lottery subscriptions for LOTTO MAX, LOTTO 6/49, Daily Grand, Ontario 49, Daily Keno, Pick-2, Pick-3, Pick-4, and Encore on OLG’s website and single tickets on the OLG app.

Ontario igaming wagers hit $26.5bn in first year

In just one year, the new legal igaming market in Ontario generated CAD$35.6bn ($26.5bn) in wagers and approximately $1.4bn in gaming revenue. That places the Canadian province among the top five igaming jurisdictions in North America, according to iGaming Ontario (iGO).

Ontario was the first Canadian province to launch an open, regulated igaming market on April 4, 2022. Since then, more than 1.6 million active player accounts on websites run by over 40 operators with agreements with iGaming Ontario have made the province a highly competitive market.