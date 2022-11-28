Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation offers new payment options

Players who have an OLG.ca account will be able to purchase single tickets and lottery subscriptions.

The OLG has announced new options for Direct Pay customers when buying lottery tickets.

Canada.- Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation (OLG) has announced new options for customers with Direct Pay. Players who have an OLG.ca account will be able to purchase single tickets and lottery subscriptions for LOTTO MAX, LOTTO 6/49, Daily Grand, Ontario 49, Daily Keno, Pick-2, Pick-3, Pick-4, and Encore on OLG’s website and single tickets on the OLG app.

Players can buy directly with Visa and Mastercard, without having to first deposit funds into an e-wallet or pay cash advance fees. They will have the option to use the balance in their e-wallet.

Amanda Marshall, OLG’s vice president of Digital Product Integration, said: “As the first gaming provider in Canada to offer Direct Pay for online lottery purchases, OLG is ahead of the pack when it comes to providing customers with convenient and flexible payment options. Investing in our payment capabilities supports our plan to put the customer at the centre of everything we do while delivering an unmatched and integrated digital gaming experience to players in Ontario.”

OLG has expanded its responsible gambling programme, PlaySmart, with the launch of My PlayBreak. The rebranded self-exclusion program offers customers more flexibility and choice, whether they want to take a break from play at an Ontario casino, Charitable Gaming Centre or online on OLG.ca.

My PlayBreak offers several new features, including defined, renewable term lengths from three to five years and optional check-in calls from Responsible Gambling Council (RGC) staff to allow for more timely and effective referrals to treatment and support services.

New Niagara Falls entertainment venue named OLG Stage at Fallsview Casino

The Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation (OLG) and Niagara Casinos service provider MGE Niagara Entertainment Inc. (Mohegan) has announced the name of the new entertainment centre that will open at Fallsview Casino Resort. The 5,000-seat venue will be named OLG Stage at Fallsview Casino.

The CAD$130m (US$99.3m) venue will host live music and live entertainment with all seats no more than 150 feet away from the stage.