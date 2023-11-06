Ohio sports betting handle reaches $690m in September

The sports betting handle was 55 per cent higher than August’s $380m.

US.- Ohio’s sports betting handle was $690m in September, according to figures released by the Ohio Lottery Commission. The handle was 55 per cent higher than August’s $380m and was the third-highest month on record, behind January’s launch month and March.

Total sports betting revenue was $81.6m, up 100 per cent from August. The state collected $16.4m in total taxes.

“September was one of the busiest months in the short history of Ohio sports betting. We should continue to see increases into October with the addition of NHL and NBA games to the betting slate, and the ability to sustain these numbers will be indicative of how big the Ohio market can be”, said PlayOhio managing editor Steve Schult.

Ohio casinos and racinos report $191.9m in revenue for September

Ohio’s casinos and racinos recorded $191.9m in gambling revenue in September, according to the Ohio Casino Control Commission. That’s up 1.7 per cent from a record $188.6m in September 2022 but down 1.5 per cent compared to August 2023 ($194.8m).

Ohio’s four casinos posted revenue of $83.1m, a 0.9 per cent rise from August and 2.1 per cent more than in September 2022. Hollywood Columbus generated $22.6m, Jack Cleveland Casino $22m, Hard Rock Casino Cincinnati $20.2m and Hollywood Toledo $18.4m.