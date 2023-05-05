Ohio sports betting handle hits $737m in March

The state recorded a $737.2m handle in its third month of regulated operations.

US.- Ohio‘s combined retail and online sports betting handle was $737.2m in March, up 15 per cent from the $639m registered in February. The Ohio Casino Control Commission (OCCC) has reported $2.5bn in bets in the first three months of the regulated market.

Ohio’s 17 online sportsbooks accounted for 97 per cent of the market in March with $715.3m in bets, while retail sportsbooks reported $21.9m. The state reported sports betting revenue of $95m, 15 per cent ahead of the $82m posted in February. Some $92.3m was generated from betting online, while $2.8m was attributed to retail sportsbooks.

FanDuel and DraftKings made up 68 per cent of the market, with 36.1 per cent and 31.9 per cent market share respectively. FanDuel registered a $258.5m handle and DraftKings $224.8m. Bet365 recorded $54.4m, BetMGM $53.9m, Barstool Sportsbook $37.9m and Caesars $36.4m.