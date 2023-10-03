Ohio sports betting handle reaches $380m in August

The state reported a 14 per cent increase in its handle compared to the previous month.

US.- Ohio‘s combined retail and online sports betting handle was $380m in August, up 14.4 per cent from the $331.1m registered in July. Online sports betting was responsible for 96 per cent of the handle, with retail sportsbooks bringing in over $14m in wagers — up nearly $2m from July.

DraftKings reported a $133.8m sports betting handle while FanDuel Ohio reported $115.8m. It was the second time DraftKings has surpassed FanDuel. Bet365 reported $27.6m, BetMGM $26.5m and Caesars Sportsbook $17.9m.

The Ohio Casino Control Commission (OCCC) reported that sports betting revenue was $40.8m, up 10 per cent from July ($37.1m). The state had 19 mobile sportsbooks and 15 retail locations in operation in August. Operators paid out $8.1m for the 20 per cent tax rate to the state, up from July’s $7.4m.

Ohioans have placed over $4.5bn in bets in 2023.