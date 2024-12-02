Ohio sports betting handle exceeds $900m in October

October saw the second-highest monthly handle since the state launched legal sports betting.

US.- Ohio’s sports betting handle reached $901.4m in October, according to the Ohio Casino Control Commission. That’s the highest monthly total this year and the second highest since the state launched legal sports betting in January 2023.

The handle was up 20.6 per cent from October 2023 and 4.5 per cent from September of this year ($863m). Consumers wagered $881.7m on sports online and $19.7m at retail sportsbooks.

Player winnings hit $814.7m across online and retail while $5.6m worth of wagers was voided. After taking off $37.7m in promotional gaming credits, taxable revenue was $81.5m, 1 per cent above last October ($80.7m) and 67 per cent ahead of September 2024. The record remains $209m in the launch month of January 2023.

FanDuel, partnered with Belterra Park, posted $34.5m in revenue from $307.2m in bets. DraftKings, which works with Hollywood Toledo, processed a $307.2m handle but took revenue of $25.7m. Bet365, partnered with MLB’s Cleveland Guardians, took $3.9m from $59.5m in bets.