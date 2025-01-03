Ohio sports betting handle exceeds $1bn in November

It was the second-highest monthly handle since the state launched legal sports betting.

US.- Ohio’s sports betting handle reached $1.024bn in November, according to the Ohio Casino Control Commission. That’s the second-highest figure since the state launched legal sports betting in January 2023. The handle was up 18.5 per cent from November 2023 and also surpassed the $901.4m wagered in October 2024.

The Ohio Casino Control Commission reported $117m in taxable sports betting revenue, also the second highest figure on record behind $209m in the launch month of January 2023. With a 20 per cent tax rate, Ohio took in more than $23.4m in sports betting tax revenue.

FanDuel claimed the top spot among Ohio’s 15 mobile operators with a $351.1m online sports betting handle, beating DraftKing’s $329.8m. Bet365 reported a $76.6m handle.