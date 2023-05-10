Ohio casinos and racinos break revenue record in March

Casinos and racinos’ gaming revenue hit $217.7m.

US.- Ohio’s casinos and racinos recorded $217.7m in gambling revenue in March, according to the Ohio Casino Control Commission, surpassing the $216.3m record set in March 2022. Ohio’s four casinos posted revenue of $95m, up from $93.3m last March.

Jack Cleveland Casino generated $24.5m, followed by Hollywood Columbus with $23.5m. Hard Rock Casino Cincinnati ($22.9m) and Hollywood Toledo ($22.4m). Racinos posted revenue of $122.7m, level with 2022. MGM Northfield Park recorded $26m, Scioto Downs $21.6m, Miami Valley Gaming $20.3m, JACK Thistledown Racino $17.5m, Hollywood Mahoning Valley $14.4m, Hollywood Dayton $14.2m and Belterra Park $8.6m.

The state’s four casinos and seven racinos brought in a combined $611.6m in revenue in the first three months of 2023. At this time in 2022, the gambling establishments had generated $566.4m in revenue.

Sports betting in Ohio

Ohio‘s combined retail and online sports betting handle was $737.2m in March, up 15 per cent from the $639m registered in February. The Ohio Casino Control Commission (OCCC) reported $2.5bn in bets in the first three months of the regulated market.

Ohio’s 17 online sportsbooks accounted for 97 per cent of the market in March with $715.3m in bets, while retail sportsbooks reported $21.9m. The state reported sports betting revenue of $95m, 15 per cent ahead of the $82m posted in February. Some $92.3m was generated from betting online, while $2.8m was attributed to retail sportsbooks.