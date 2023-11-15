North Carolina sports betting unlikely to begin in January, regulator says

January 8 was the first date on which sports betting could have begun in the state.

US.- Legal sports betting in North Carolina is unlikely to go live on January 8, according to a statement from the North Carolina Lottery Commission after a meeting on Tuesday. North Carolina’s legal mobile sports betting market must start between January 8 and mid-June, but commissioners decided that January 8 was an “unrealistic go-live date.”

Sterl Carpenter, the state’s deputy executive director of gaming compliance and sports betting, said: “Operators have to submit their internal controls to the rules that we promulgated. So they have to submit them and then they have to be approved by the Commission before they’re up and up and operating.

“Also, there are several services or in-house operations that they have to show, they have to show that they are not accepting wagers outside the jurisdiction of North Carolina, that they are not accepting wagers on federal lands, and that they’re not accepting wagers on tribal lands inside North Carolina.

“All of those have to be tested. Their application pro platform also has to be approved and tested. Their responsible gaming plans have to be presented to us and approved also, prior to that go-live day. I am probably missing a couple of items off the top of my head but this is just a brief show of all the items that need to take place prior to offering sports wagering in the state of North Carolina.”

North Carolina governor Roy Cooper signed sports betting into law on June 14. HB 347 allows betting from mobile devices on horse racing, professional, college and Olympic sports and esports. The North Carolina Lottery Commission’s sports betting committee is discussing mobile wagering rules.