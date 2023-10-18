North Carolina Sports Betting Committee approves initial rules

The North Carolina Sports Betting Committee has held its first meeting.

US.- The North Carolina Sports Betting Committee held its first meeting on Tuesday and approved an initial set of 48 rules for sports betting and parimutuel operators by unanimous vote.

Eight retail locations and twelve online sportsbooks are expected to be up and running in North Carolina by June 2024. A public hearing on the rules is scheduled for October 27 and the comment period wil be open until November 1. The Sports Betting Committee will meet again in November.

“Gaming compliance and sports betting deputy executive Sterl Carpenter said: “These are foundational rules. This includes definitions, incorporation of industry standards, license and application rules, and rules regarding the written designation agreements for operators.”

North Carolina governor Roy Cooper signed sports betting bill into law on June 14. HB 347 allows betting from mobile devices on horse racing, professional, college and Olympic sports and esports.