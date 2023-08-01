North Carolina State Lottery names head of sports betting

The North Carolina State Lottery Commission (NCLC) has named Sterl Carpenter to lead a new sports betting department.

US.- The North Carolina State Lottery Commission (NCLC) has established a new department to lead its sports betting programme. Sterl Carpenter has been named deputy executive director of gaming compliance and sports betting.

Carpenter, has worked for the Massachusetts Gaming Commission (MGC) for the past eight years. His appointment comes after governor Roy Cooper signed sports betting bill into law on June 14. HB 347 allows betting from mobile devices on horse racing, professional, college and Olympic sports and esports. Online sports betting is expected to go live in the first half of 2024.

Mark Michalko, executive director of the N.C. Education Lottery, said: “After an extensive search, we have selected an experienced professional to serve in the newly created role of deputy executive director of gaming compliance & sports betting. Carpenter has experience in all aspects of regulations and licensing as well as compliance. We’re pleased to have someone with Carpenter’s experience and expertise leading this new gaming program in our state.”

North Carolina lawmakers are working on a budget plan that could bring up to four new casinos to the state in “entertainment districts” in Anson, Nash and Rockingham counties.