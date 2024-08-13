North Carolina sports betting handle reaches $340.4m in July

It was the lowest handle since sports betting market launched in March.

US.- The North Carolina State Lottery Commission has released its sports wagering revenue report for July, its fourth full month of legalised sports betting. The handle was $340.4m, down 14 per cent from June ($398.2m) and the lowest since the sports betting market launched in March.

North Carolina does not yet break down its revenue reports by operator or sport. Eight platforms launched when the market went live on March 11, including FanDuel, DraftKings and two tribal casinos. The state’s eight operators collected $42.2m in gross gaming revenue in july. After the 18 per cent tax rate is applied, the estimated tax proceeds for the month will be $7.6m.

See also: North Carolina Department of Health launches problem gambling treatment programme