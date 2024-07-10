North Carolina Department of Health launches problem gambling treatment programme

The NCDHHS Problem Gambling Program, Eastern Carolina University’s Gambling Research and Policy Initiative and Birches Health are involved.

US.- The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services’ (NCDHHS) Problem Gambling Program, Eastern Carolina University’s (ECU) Gambling Research and Policy Initiative (GRPI) and Birches Health have partnered to offer gambling disorder resources and treatment options to state players. Individuals seeking assistance can access the programme through the North Carolina Gambling Hotline.

NCDHHS Problem Gambling Administrator Amanda Winters said: “We are excited to support our partners at the GRPI and Birches Health in their work launching a first-of-its-kind problem gambling metrics-based telehealth treatment pilot program. These initiatives are crucial to ensuring that North Carolina residents have access to the highest quality treatment and services.”

Birches Health founder and CEO Elliott Rapaport added: “We are proud to support the groundbreaking research done by the GRPI in direct partnership with NC Department of Health and Human Services Problem Gambling Program. We believe this initiative will inform best-in-class gambling disorder treatment and help steer clinical outcomes for programs nationally to ensure the reduction of gambling-related harms.”

GRPI director Dr. Michelle Malkin commented: “The more providers can identify the types of support different clients need based on a whole person approach, the better results we can have to getting clients to stay in recovery and reduce potential negative outcomes, such as the high suicide rate among those with gambling disorder.”

