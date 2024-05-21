North Carolina reports $649m in wagers during first full month of legalised sports betting

Operators had a higher hold rate than in March.

US.- The North Carolina State Lottery has issued its report on the first full month of legal online sports betting. Bettors in the state wagered nearly $649m in April. Gross gaming revenue was $105.3m.

Operators went live in North Carolina on March 11. Consumers wagered $659.3m during the first three weeks. Operators had a higher hold rate in April compared to March, paying out $538.4m in winnings ($590.8m on a higher handle in March).

The state did not release figures for tax revenue, but North Carolina taxes digital operators at 18 per cent of GGR. The Department of Revenue is responsible for collecting the tax proceeds.

