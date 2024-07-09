North Carolina sports betting handle reaches $398.2m in June

The handle decreased by 25 per cent from May.

US.- The North Carolina State Lottery Commission has released its sports wagering revenue report for June, its third full month of legalised sports betting. The handle was $398.2m, down 25 per cent from May ($525.5m). The figure takes the total to date to $2.2bn.

In June, the eight operators collected $40m in gross gaming revenue. That pushed total gross gaming revenue so far to $275m. Operators pay an 18 per cent tax. For the fiscal year ending June 30, the state collected more than $49.5m

A budget proposal aims to modify the state’s sports betting tax revenue distribution, earmaking more money for youth sports grants and three additional UNC schools for athletic department funding. It would allow an additional sports franchise to partner with a sports betting operator.

North Carolina does not yet break down its revenue reports by operator or sport. Eight platforms launched when the market went live on March 11, including FanDuel, DraftKings and two tribal casinos.