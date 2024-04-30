North Carolina bill will propose ban on college props

North Carolina is one of eight states that do not restrict college prop bets.

US.- Legislators are already looking at a possible change in the rules for sports betting in North Carolina after the market launched in March. Representative Marcia Morey plans to introduce a bill that would prohibit college prop bets.

NCAA president Charlie Baker has called for all states to ban college prop betting. North Carolina is one of eight states that has not done so. However, Morey plans to introduce a bill in the current session, which runs until July 31. Ohio and Maryland banned such wagers earlier this year.

