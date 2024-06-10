North Carolina registers $525.5m in wagers in second full month of sports betting

The handle decreased 19 per cent from April.

US.- North Carolina’s sports betting handle was $525.5m in May, its second full month of legalised sports betting. That figure is a decrease of 19 per cent from April ($648.9m) and 20.3 per cent behind March ($659.3m).

Gross gaming revenue (GGR) was $63.1m, down 40.1 per cent compared to April. Some $458.7m was paid out in winnings for a hold percentage of 12.3 per cent. The state did not release figures for tax revenue, but North Carolina taxes digital operators at 18 per cent of GGR.

North Carolina does not yet break down its revenue reports by operator or sport. Eight platforms launched when the market went live on March 11, including FanDuel, DraftKings and two tribal casinos.

Governor Roy Cooper signed sports betting into law on June 14, 2023, allowing mobile betting on horse racing, professional, college and Olympic sports and esports.