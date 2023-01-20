North Carolina Education Lottery selects Pollard Banknote for digital support

The deal runs until October 31, 2025, and can be renewed in one-year increments for up to three additional years.

US.- Pollard Banknote has announced it has been awarded a new contract by the North Carolina Education Lottery (NCEL) to provide digital support. The deal runs until October 31, 2025, and can be renewed in one-year increments for up to three additional years.

The contract expands Pollard Banknote’s decade-long relationship with the NCEL, which includes an iLottery solution complete with a fully integrated omnichannel player engagement and loyalty program. It also includes scratch-off tickets and related marketing support. Pollard Banknote will provide analysis and insight into online traffic patterns across channels.

Mark Michalko, executive director of North Carolina Education Lottery, said: “We wanted a partner with the proven know-how to play a pivotal role in our lottery’s future by fortifying our digital assets within this highly specialized space.

“Pollard Banknote’s leadership can help us responsibly grow sales to benefit statewide education initiatives by presenting innovative multichannel solutions, optimizing for high-quality searches, and providing exceptional digital support and services.”

Shannon DeHaven, vice president of digital engagement of Pollard Banknote, added: “Pollard Banknote is dedicated to improving the digital player experience in all areas. Recognizing this as a key strategic focus, we have invested heavily in enhancing our expertise in the field by attracting the best and brightest talent in the industry to make us the ideal partner for lotteries that are increasingly reliant on this type of specialized support to grow sales.

“We look forward to collaborating with the NCEL to establish a sophisticated strategy that vastly improves the customer journey across its digital channels, which will meaningfully enrich the user experience and ultimately affect revenue.”

Recently, Pollard Banknote Limited extended its contract to provide the Texas Lottery Commission with scratch ticket manufacturing and services. It’s extended its deal to 2034. The deal includes the rollout of Pollard Banknote’s easyVend In-Lane ticket vending solution to retailers in Texas.

NeoGames and Pollard Banknote extend partnership

NeoGames entered into a joint venture operating agreement with Pollard Banknote, regarding NeoPollard Interactive (NPI). The companies also amended their Michigan joint venture agreement.

The deal allows both companies to independently or jointly pursue other North American iLottery opportunities. The NPI team will continue to provide operations support, account management and professional services.