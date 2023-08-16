Norsk Tipping names Tonje Sagstuen as acting CEO

An acting CEO will take the helm at Norsk Tipping on August 31.

The state gambling operator is still seeking a permanent replacement for Thor Gjermund Eriksen.

Norway.- The state-controlled gambling monopoly Norsk Tipping has appointed Tonje Sagstuen as its acting CEO. She will replace Thor Gjermund Eriksen, who announced his resignation as chief executive in June, less than a year after taking up the post.

Gjermund Eriksen will leave Norsk Tipping on August 31 to become CEO of Bane Nor, the agency that oversees Norway’s railway network. Sagstuen will take up the role on the next day and remain interim CEO until a permanent replacement is named.

Sagstuen has been on Norsk Tipping’s management team since 2014 and is currently director of responsibility, society and communications at Norsk Tipping. Norsk Tipping chair Sylvia Brustad said that the search for a permanent replacement is still afoot.

Brustad said: “The process of hiring Thor Gjermund Eriksen’s successor is underway. We must have a thorough process and use the time necessary to provide the company with a good manager. I am happy that Tonje has agreed to lead the company until a new managing director can take over.”

New loss limits

In May, Norsk Tipping announced new restrictions on loss limits, with a new lower limit for those aged under 20. Customers aged under 20 can only lose up to NOK 2,000 (€169) per month. That compares to a current general limit of NOK 20,000 for all customers, and NOK 5,000 for “high-risk” games.

Norsk Tipping said it had taken the decision because younger players were at increased risk of harm because they are less able to control their impulses.