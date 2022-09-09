Amusnet Interactive presents Drops of Water, its first charity game

Amusnet Interactive will donate 3 per cent of the profit to initiatives in Africa and India.

Press release.- Amusnet Interactive makes a step further and becomes part of a global community for doing good. Its latest themed slot partners with charity: water to provide fresh water to thousands of people, donating 3 per cent of the profit to initiatives in Africa and India.

Amusnet Interactive invites players to choose to care with Drops of Water. Charity: water works with partners to build water systems and have already helped over 15 million people in 29 countries. Amusnet Interactive believes that everybody has the power to help and found a way to contribute to the organization’s mission.

Drops of Water is a pilot project for Amusnet Interactive that has a chance to inspire the industry for charity initiatives. It is unique because for the first time the provider had created a completely new game dedicated to supporting a cause. The game itself stands out in the iGaming content for its theme and charity element.

Drops of Water is a game developed with a lot of motivation and personal touch. This 5-reel, 20 fixed lines video slot offers exciting features, outstanding graphics and wild sound effects.

Watch out for the Scatter symbol because it will grant you more aqua spins. The Tube symbol is your Wild, boosting your winnings.

Water Drop Respins: When 5 or more Scatter symbols land on the reels, all Scatter symbols turn into water drops for great rewards.

Gamble: Play the game and multiply your winning through the Gambling feature.

Jackpot Cards: Once the Jackpot Cards Bonus game is triggered, impressive Jackpots are revealed.

Watch the story behind Amusnet Interactive’s first water-themed slot created to help thousands of people around the globe. Become part of a global community for doing good and take a chance to inspire the industry for charity initiatives.

