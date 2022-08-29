Amusnet Interactive grows Italy footprint with Betflag content deal

Betflag is a well-known brand in this market due to its long history and unique service.

As a result of this agreement, both parties are determined to achieve high goals.

Press release.- Amusnet Interactive announces expansion on the Italian iGaming market through a content deal with Betflag. This partnership sets the beginning of a fruitful collaboration and high expectations. By establishing this agreement, both sides are determined to achieve high goals.

Betflag is a well-known brand in this market due to its long history and unique service. Since 2012 the operator has become a leader in the market distinguishing with passion and customer satisfaction. The provider believes that its classic casino games will be a successful addition to the operator’s offering in Italy.

Through the agreement, Betflag will offer its players a selection of Amusnet Interactive’s impressive assortment of high-quality online casino games. Some of the already available titles are: Royal Secrets, 40 Super Hot, 100 Super Hot, 20 Golden Coins and many more.

Polina Nedyalkova, the business development manager in Italy, commented: “We are thrilled to enter into an agreement with such a famous operator in Italy. Betflag is a big name in the online casino industry, and we are excited to make our games available to their players.”

Dario Rusconi, casino manager of BetFlag, about the new integration states: “The direct integration with Amusnet is an important step that allows us to offer our users an ever wider range of entertainment, with products that immediately have garnered unanimous acclaim and that go well with our business strategies”.

Amusnet Interactive launches its newest video slot, Fruits & Gold

Amusnet Interactive grants you a mixture of golden wins.

This game is a modern version of the retro symbol slots and juicy favourites. Start spinning Fruits & Gold!

Amusnet Interactive presents a classic video slot with a variety of lucky symbols and fruits of success. It is a combination of burning spins and frutilicious wins.

Win the gold!

This 5 reel, 5 lines video slot offers golden graphics and wild sounds.

Land the Star and Dollar Scatter symbols and ignite the reels!

Watch for the Golden Apple Wild symbol to boost your winnings!

Gamble

Play the game and multiply your winning through the Gambling feature!

Jackpot Cards

Once the Jackpot Cards Bonus game is triggered, impressive Jackpots are revealed!