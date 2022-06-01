EGT Interactive drives growth with rebrand to Amusnet Interactive

“Our new Amusnet Interactive brand is a significant milestone in our development. This is the most effective way to communicate our business growth and values,” said Ivo Georgiev, Chief Executive Officer at Amusnet Interactive.

Online gaming software developer EGT Interactive has rebranded to Amusnet Interactive to drive further growth and embrace new opportunities.

Bulgaria.- The team has successfully crafted and provided games for more than ten years, although the company was officially established six years ago. Ever since, it has enjoyed rapid growth, delivering an exciting range of mobile-friendly iGaming products that combine the best of classic slots with the latest game features, graphics, and sounds.

With the iGaming sector transforming fast, the company decided to stay one step ahead by evolving to a new brand name that better reflects its core offering and company values.

Amusnet Interactive is also moving to larger, hi-tech and state-of-the-art office premises in Sofia as it takes on a bigger team to boost its design and development capabilities.

“Our new brand name is now live following a detailed implementation plan orchestrated by a dedicated internal team of project managers, marketers, designers, and IT support”, said Ivo Georgiev, Chief Executive Officer at Amusnet Interactive. “Our ultimate goal was to secure a smooth transition for our partners, customers, and players, accelerating their experience working with us to a new level.”

Successful rebranding

Welcoming the successful rebranding, Mr Georgiev stated: “EGT Interactive has grown immensely in terms of products, partner operators, markets. We now have more than 200 games and work with over 750 operators in 20-plus markets.

“Our new Amusnet Interactive brand is a significant milestone in our development. This is the most effective way to communicate our business growth and values.”

Amusnet Interactive offers a portfolio of Live Casino games, Keno and Lotto to an increasing number of regulated markets worldwide. The new verticals add a comprehensive suite of content for our iGaming operators.

“Our partners are fully on board with our new brand, supporting our positioning and backing our drive for yet more innovation and desire to deliver new exciting games,” Mr Georgiev added. “It’s an exciting time for us in one of the world’s most vibrant sectors.”

Amusnet Interactive retains its tagline “We Make People Play”, reflecting its core business values. New games and product verticals are in the pipeline as Amusnet Interactive looks to grow further presence in all gaming channels in the industry.