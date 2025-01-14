New York mobile sports betting handle reaches $2.28bn in December

The state’s mobile sports wagering reached $22.62bn in 2024.

US.- New York’s mobile sports betting handle was $2.28bn in December, an 11.7 per cent increase year-on-year and also 0.7 per cent higher compared to November’s handle of $1.27bn. It was the second-highest mobile sports betting handle month behind October’s record of $2.3bn. New York’s mobile sports wagering reached $22.62bn in 2024.

As for revenue, the New York Gaming Commission reported mobile operators generated $150.4m, down 35.1 per cent from the $231.6m posted in November. The latest number was also a 20.1 per cent decline year-on-year from December 2023’s $188.3m.

FanDuel took $70.6m in revenue from a $925.6m handle. DraftKings followed, reporting $46.5m from $731.8m in bets. Fanatics took $9.8m from a $171.6m handle and Caesars Sportsbook $8.7m from $158.3m. BetMGM took $178.1m in bets and $9.5m in revenue. Rush Street Interactive took $2.8m from $46.4m in wagers and newcomer ESPN Bet $1.3m from $48.6m. Bally Bet took $13.2m in bets and $550,029 in revenue, while Resorts World Bet took $$462,644 from $6.2m in wagers.

