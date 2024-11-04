New York responsible gambling coalition announces new measures

New York’s Responsible Play Partnership has presented measures intended to prevent problem gambling.

US.- New York’s Responsible Play Partnership (RPP) has unveiled new measures in an effort to prevent problem gambling in the state. The coalition is formed of the New York State Gaming Commission (NYSGC), the New York State Office of Addiction Services and Supports (OASAS), and the New York Council on Problem Gambling (NYCPG).

Starting November 12, players who have self-excluded via the state’s voluntary self-exclusion scheme can opt-in to receive free and confidential calls from a trained member of staff at the OASAS HOPEline. Meanwhile, the NYCPG has developed a new training programme to help industry staff identify the symptoms, evidence and warning signs of gambling-related harm and to interact with players exhibiting these signs.

The coalition has also asked sports betting operators to provide more detailed data, including the amount wagered and bets placed, the amount and number of bets won, and the amount wagered on each sport. Figures should show the number of accounts registered, including new accounts, and the average balance. Operators must also provide data on how many people have self-excluded and closed their accounts as well as the player’s zip code, total wagered, number of bets placed and the amount won or lost.

According to a release, the actions are aimed at “providing prompt support to gamblers who find themselves in crisis, ensuring that gaming industry workers are properly trained to identify and interact with potential problem gamblers, and collecting specific data from mobile sports wagering operators to better research its impact on New Yorkers.”

Commission executive director Robert Williams said: “The RPP was formed to bridge the gaps between all stakeholders to address problem gambling. These latest spans bring timely help to those who need it, ensure that industry employees know how to address the issue, and ensure that we are obtaining meaningful data to properly scope mobile sports wagering’s reach.”

OASAS Commissioner Dr. Chinazo Cunningham said: “New York State has instituted protections to guard against problem gambling, as well as help individuals affected find the help they need. We will continue to work with our colleagues in the Responsible Play Partnership to expand and enhance these supports, improve training on how to promote responsible gambling, and ensure that all New Yorkers can access help and support.”

NYCPG executive director Jim Maney added: “Casino industry staff are the front line when it comes to problem gambling and ensuring they are well trained to identify those who are struggling and offer the proper assistance is key. After several months of collaborative development with OASAS and the Gaming Commission we are proud to release this comprehensive, online and on demand training to all casino staff in New York State.”

