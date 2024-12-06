New York mobile sports betting handle reaches $2.27bn in November

The handle was up by 7 per cent year-on-year.

US.- New York’s mobile sports betting handle was $2.27bn in November, up 7 per cent year-on-year, but 1.3 per cent behind October’s record of $2.3bn. The New York Gaming Commission reported that revenue was $231.6m, a new record for the state.

FanDuel took $102.6m in revenue from a $921.2m handle. DraftKings followed, reporting $77m from $745.4m in bets. Fanatics took $13.8m from a $170.2m handle and Caesars Sportsbook $14.1m from $158.1m. BetMGM took $167.7m in bets and $14.4m in revenue. Rush Street Interactive took $4.3m from $47.5m in wagers and newcomer ESPN Bet $3.5m from $38.9m. Resorts World Bet and Bally Bet made $300,000 on handles of $5.3m and $10.6m, respectively.

It’s expected that three licences for new land-based casinos will be granted in New York. Several operators have submitted proposals.