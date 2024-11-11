Mobile sports betting in New York: handle reaches record $2.3bn in October

The handle was up by 15.6 per cent year-on-year.

US.- New York’s mobile sports betting handle was $2.3bn in October, up 15.6 per cent year-on-year and 12 per cent from September ($2bn). It was a new record for the state, surpassing the handle of $2.11bn in November 2023.

The New York Gaming Commission reported that revenue was $176.3m, down 14.9 compared to September but 5.8 per cent ahead of October 2023.

FanDuel took $77.3m in revenue from a $908m handle. DraftKings followed, reporting $58.9m from $813m in bets. Fanatics took $12.4m from a $178m handle and Caesars Sportsbook $10.9m from $155m. BetMGM took more bets ($161m) but less revenue at $9.5m. BetRivers took $3.5m on $46m in wagers and newcomer ESPN Bet $3.2m from $41m. Resorts World Bet and Bally Bet made $300,000 on handles of $7m and $11m, respectively.