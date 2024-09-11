New York mobile sports betting handle hits $1.44bn in August

The handle was up by 28.8 per cent year-on-year.

US.- New York’s mobile sports betting handle was $1.44bn in August, up 28.8 per cent year-on-year and 13 per cent from July ($1.26bn). According to the New York Gaming Commission, revenue reached $125m, up by 26.9 per cent compared to August 2023 but 10.9 per cent behind July of this year.

FanDuel and DraftKings accounted for around two-thirds of GGR. The former saw GGR up 25.1 per cent to $52.6m from a $511.6m handle. DraftKings remained on top in terms of handle with $526.7m, up 17.9 per cent year-on-year, but was behind FanDuel in GGR at $43.4m up 22.9 per cent.

BetMGM and Caesars were the only two other operators to surpass a $100m handle in August. BetMGM’s handle was up 82.9 per cent at $127.9m but GGR was up only 7 per cent compared to August 2023 at $7m. Caesars’ handle of $119.9m and GGR of $9.4m were both down slightly compared to August 2023. Wynn Interactive took no bets after ceasing operations ahead of the launch of the ESPN Bet.

The 51 per cent GGR tax generated $63.8m for education funding in the state.