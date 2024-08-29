BetMGM and Evolution to hold live dealer blackjack event with former New York Jets players

The event in New Jersey will feature appearances from Tony Richardson and Wayne Chrebet.

US.- BetMGM has announced live dealer blackjack event Kickoff with the Stars in partnership with Evolution on September 5. The event at BetMGM Casino in New Jersey will see appearances from former New York Jets stars Wayne Chrebet and Tony Richardson.

BetMGM vice president of gaming product and content Oliver Bartlett said: “By bringing together the star power of Jets legends Wayne Chrebet and Tony Richardson with the thrill of live dealer blackjack, BetMGM is creating an exciting event to celebrate the start of the NFL season. This showcases our live dealer offering and commitment to delivering new and entertaining experiences for our players.”

Jacob Claesson, CEO of Evolution North America, added: “Evolution is thrilled to partner with BetMGM to facilitate an unforgettable live dealer experience with two New York Jets legends to kick off the NFL season. This exciting event showcases our innovative live dealer blackjack and offers players the rare opportunity to interact in real-time with Wayne and Tony while playing.

“We’re extremely proud to support BetMGM as they continue to push the boundaries of live dealer gaming, and we look forward to welcoming new sports enthusiasts to discover the excitement and unique interactions that live dealer games provide.”

BetMGM became the first sports betting app to allow Nevada bettors to carry their funds to mobile markets nationwide. BetMGM’s single account allows users to sign up once in person at an MGM Resorts property in Nevada and then use the app across all US BetMGM mobile markets.