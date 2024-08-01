WynnBet ceases operations in New York

Penn Entertainment bought Wynn’s licence.

US.- WynnBet has stopped taking bets in New York after agreeing to sell its New York mobile sports betting licence To Penn Entertainment. Penn will launch ESPN Bet in the state.

Wynn’s website has updated to include New York among the 10 jurisdictions in which its platform has closed operations, along with Arizona, Colorado, Indiana, Louisiana, New Jersey, Tennessee, Virginia, West Virginia, and Massachusetts (mobile only). WynnBet Sportsbook users will be able to access their accounts and make withdrawals until August 29. The firm went live in New York in 2022.

In November 2023, ESPN Bet launched in 17 US states, replacing Penn Entertainment’s previous sportsbook.

Caesars completes acquisition of WynnBet’s Michigan igaming operations

In June, Caesars Entertainment announced the closing of its previously announced acquisition of the operations of WynnBet’s Michigan igaming business and long-term extension of igaming market access rights with the Sault Ste. Marie Tribe of Chippewa Indians.

It said it will announce a new online casino brand and the transition of WynnBet operations in the second half of 2024, pending regulatory approvals. It will assume operations on the existing platform under the WynnBet brand with no anticipated interruption to the customer experience.

